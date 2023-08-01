© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana's abortion ban has been halted by another lawsuit

By Brandon Smith
Published August 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT

A near total ban on abortion in Indiana to go into effect Tuesday is on hold again after abortion providers filed another lawsuit in a last-ditch effort to halt it.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Brandon Smith