How a pecan farmer in Texas found herself in the middle of an immigration enforcement turf war

Published July 27, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

When Magali Urbina and her husband Hugo purchased a pecan orchard along the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas in 2021, they thought it would be the beginning of a peaceful life. In light of that hope, they named their hundreds of acres of farmland, Heavenly Farms. Then, the state stepped in and built a stretch of fencing along the border on their property to prevent migrants from crossing into the United States. Suddenly, Heavenly Farms became more than the Urbinas had bargained for.

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Magali Urbina about her involuntary entanglement in a turf war between the U.S. Border Patrol and Texas authorities over immigration enforcement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.