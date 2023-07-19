Why Europe may be 'dangerously unprepared' for rising temperatures

As the world heats up, Europe may be woefully unprepared to deal with the rising temperatures.

A new study from Oxford University finds swaths of Europe “dangerously unprepared” for an increasingly warmer planet.

We hear from Radhika Khosla, associate professor at the Smith School of Enterprise and Environment and one of the co-authors of the study.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.