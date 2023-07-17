© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russia halts participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative

By Sydney Lupkin
Published July 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT

Russia announced it is suspending participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as a key bridge linking annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland was attacked again.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Sydney Lupkin
Sydney Lupkin is the pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Sydney Lupkin