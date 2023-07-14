'Deadfall' spy thriller novel mirrors reality of Wagner in Ukraine

Wagner Group leader chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has rarely been out of the headlines since the short-lived rebellion he led his troops on in Russia last month. Now, images have been released showing the private military company leader donning a series of disguises.

The stories of Prigozhin’s life and his disguises feel like something straight out of a novel. Particularly, out of a novel written by Brad Thor. He has a new spy thriller out called “Deadfall,” in which a Russian Mercenary unit goes rogue during the war in Ukraine.

Thor joins Lisa Mullins to discuss his latest book, the perplexing Wagner Group leader and the wider conflict taking place in Ukraine.

Brad Thor is the author of “Deadfall.” (Jeremy Cowart)

