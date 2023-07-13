© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The rise in ransomware attacks this year may be related to Russia's war in Ukraine

By Jenna McLaughlin
Published July 13, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT

Ransomware attacks are on the rise in 2023. There are competing theories why, but it might actually have a lot to do with Russia's war in Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.