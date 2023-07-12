An exploration of love was also a journey of self-acceptance for Pierre Kwenders
Musician Pierre Kwenders talks about the release of the new deluxe version of his Polaris-winning album José Louis and the Paradox of Love.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Musician Pierre Kwenders talks about the release of the new deluxe version of his Polaris-winning album José Louis and the Paradox of Love.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate