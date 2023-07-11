© 2023 WYPR
Nearly 120 people have been rescued as flooding continues in Vermont

By Peter Hirschfeld
Published July 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT

Vermont is dealing with major flooding issues — including washed-out roads, flooded homes and businesses and dams straining to hold back high waters.

