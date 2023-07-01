© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Putin's retains power after aborted revolt. But for how long?

Published July 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Gulnaz Sharafutdinova, professor of Russian politics at King's College London, about President Putin's current hold on power.

Copyright 2023 NPR