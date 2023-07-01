Putin's retains power after aborted revolt. But for how long?
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Gulnaz Sharafutdinova, professor of Russian politics at King's College London, about President Putin's current hold on power.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Gulnaz Sharafutdinova, professor of Russian politics at King's College London, about President Putin's current hold on power.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate