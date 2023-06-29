The Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action
Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Harvard law professor Charles Fried about the court's decision.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Harvard law professor Charles Fried about the court's decision.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate