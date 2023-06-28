© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The role of Belarus' Lukashenko in resolving the Russia-Wagner Group conflict

By Charles Maynes
Published June 28, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT

A major player in resolving the dispute between the Wagner Group and the Russian state over the weekend was Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Charles Maynes
See stories by Charles Maynes