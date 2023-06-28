© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texans face temperatures that feel like 115 degrees and above during heat wave

By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published June 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT

Much of the South is experiencing a heat wave and people in the region are coping the best they can. We check in with some of them in Dallas, Texas.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Toluwani Osibamowo