Titan deep-sea tourism raises questions around ethics, safety and science
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with marine biologist Amy Wagner about the ethical and scientific implications of the Titan submersible incident.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with marine biologist Amy Wagner about the ethical and scientific implications of the Titan submersible incident.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate