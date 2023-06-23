Kelly Clarkson's latest album, 'Chemistry,' is more than just a divorce album
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Kelly Clarkson about the singer-songwriter's new album, Chemistry, and its reflections on the highs and lows of love.
