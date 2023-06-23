© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kelly Clarkson's latest album, 'Chemistry,' is more than just a divorce album

By Gurjit Kaur,
Ashley BrownJuana Summers
Published June 23, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Kelly Clarkson about the singer-songwriter's new album, Chemistry, and its reflections on the highs and lows of love.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Gurjit Kaur
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Brown
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers