Shovels & Rope band explores relationships and family through music

We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s 2022 conversation with musicians Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst about their band Shovels & Rope’s album “Manticore.” The album features a number of songs about relationships and family. Trent and Hearst are married with two children.

The band is on tour in the U.S. now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

