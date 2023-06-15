© 2023 WYPR
An FDA panel meets about which COVID strains the U.S. will target with vaccines

By Pien Huang
Published June 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT

An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration meets to discuss the COVID strains that vaccines in the U.S. will target this fall.

