Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour tickets available now

WYPR is excited to welcome the Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour to the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, Md. at 8 p.m. June 15.

This is a night of stand-up-comedy featuring some of Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me’s funniest panelists.

Wait, Wait’s panelists are incredible — some of the most hilarious and insightful people in the country. You’ve heard them answering questions on Wait, Wait—subject to FCC limitations. Here’s a chance to enjoy a full evening of their unfiltered stand-up comedy.

Your host is veteran stand-up and Wait, Wait regular, Alonzo Bodden. Joining him in Frederick, MD are Zainab Johnson, Mo Rocca, and Emmy Blotnick!

There never seems to be enough time on the weekly radio show to really get to know our incredibly talented and funny panelists. So, we’re taking them on tour and hope to see you there!

WYPR is offering a selection of balcony tickets in return for $45 donations to the station, available now:

Once you have purchased your tickets, we will send you a digital copy which you can print at home and bring or display on your phone at entry.