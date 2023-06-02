© 2023 WYPR
How the GOP field is growing ahead of the 2024 election

By Domenico Montanaro
Published June 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT

With expected announcements from former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie next week, the GOP field is growing ahead of the 2024 election.

Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
