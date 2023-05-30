© 2023 WYPR
NPR investigation reveals coverup of a deadly friendly fire accident in the Iraq War

By Graham Smith
Published May 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT

Details of a deadly incident during the Iraq War were buried by the Marine Corps for years, including links to a powerful politician.

Graham Smith
Graham Smith is a producer, reporter and photographer whose curiosity has taken listeners around the U.S. and into conflict zones from the Mid-East to Asia and Africa.
