What's next for French protesters
Unhappy with the pensions reforms rammed through by President Emmanuel Macron, millions of French citizens have been protesting. But the law is still set to go into effect later this year.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Unhappy with the pensions reforms rammed through by President Emmanuel Macron, millions of French citizens have been protesting. But the law is still set to go into effect later this year.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate