© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's next for French protesters

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published May 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT

Unhappy with the pensions reforms rammed through by President Emmanuel Macron, millions of French citizens have been protesting. But the law is still set to go into effect later this year.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley