Review: 'Bolero Apocalíptico' by Monsieur Periné

By Felix Contreras
Published May 15, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT

Bolero Apocaliptico from Colombian duo Monsieur Perine, their first album in five years, shows signs of artists who are comfortable with their musical path and are expanding on it.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
