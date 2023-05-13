Minneapolis, state of Minnesota reach policing overhaul agreement
Nearly three years after the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota say a negotiated agreement will change how Minneapolis police operate.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Nearly three years after the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota say a negotiated agreement will change how Minneapolis police operate.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate