© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Minneapolis, state of Minnesota reach policing overhaul agreement

By Jon Collins
Published May 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT

Nearly three years after the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota say a negotiated agreement will change how Minneapolis police operate.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Jon Collins