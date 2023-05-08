© 2023 WYPR
Immigration issues have an importance to Arizona farmers, in terms of workforce

By Ximena Bustillo
Published May 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT

Immigration and labor issues are top of mind for farmers in Arizona. Nearly three quarters of farm workers in the United states are immigrants.

