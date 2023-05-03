Cate Blanchett on the Syrian refugee crisis and her roles as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador

It’s been 12 years of the Syrian refugee crisis, yet the current situation isn’t any less dire than it was then.

Since 2011, more than 14 million Syrians have been forced to leave their homes to escape political violence. The recent earthquakes in southern Turkey and Syria caused a new wave of refugees.

Many sought asylum in neighboring countries, including Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. But despite over a decade passing since the conflict began, not much has been done to reach a solution on the political front; Syria remains the world’s largest displacement crisis to this day.

Cate Blanchett, actor and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees goodwill ambassador, talks about her recent trip to Jordan to meet with Syrian refugees with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong. They reflect on the poem, “What They Took With Them,” by Jenifer Toksvig.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.