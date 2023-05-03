Caste discrimination persists in the U.S. How are legislators addressing it?
While the Indian government officially abolished the caste system in 1950, caste discrimination is still happening in many South Asian countries and across the South Asian diaspora.
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with independent journalist Sonia Paul, who hosted a BBC documentary about Indian workers in the U.S. who experienced caste discrimination.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
