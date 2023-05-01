© 2023 WYPR
Supreme Court needs a code of conduct, says judicial ethics expert

By Kai McNamee,
Sarah HandelSacha Pfeiffer
Published May 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Indiana University law professor Charles Geyh about Senate efforts to pass a binding code of conduct for the Supreme Court.

