Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with comedian Sara Schaefer about her new show “Going Up,” which opens in Los Angeles this week. The show is run as a mock seminar on how to be a comedian.

Comedian Sara Schaefer performs “Going Up.” (Courtesy of Mylissa Fitzsimmons)

