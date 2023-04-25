Rare Shakespeare first edition on sale for $7.5 million
Four hundred years after it was first printed, Shakespeare's First Folio is up for sale for $7.5 million. The book contains a near-complete collection of the bard's plays.
Copyright 2023 NPR
