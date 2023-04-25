© 2023 WYPR
Rare Shakespeare first edition on sale for $7.5 million

By Megan Lim,
Christopher Intagliata
Published April 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT

Four hundred years after it was first printed, Shakespeare's First Folio is up for sale for $7.5 million. The book contains a near-complete collection of the bard's plays.

