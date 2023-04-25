© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Like, Literally, Dude': Linguist makes the case for why 'uhs' and 'likes' belong in our language

Published April 25, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
Linguist Valerie Fridland. (Courtesy ov Martin Szillat)
Linguist Valerie Fridland. (Courtesy ov Martin Szillat)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with the University of Nevada, Reno linguist Valerie Fridland about her new book “Like, Literally, Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad Language.” Fridland dives into the history of abused speech mannerisms like “ums” and discovers that they have much more value than we think.

The cover of “Like, Literally, Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad Language.” (Courtesy)

Book excerpt: ‘Like, Literally, Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad English’

By Valerie Fridland

From ‘Like, Literally, Dude’ by Valerie Fridland, published by Viking Books, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2023 by Valerie Fridland.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.