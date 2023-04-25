© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Group outlines lessons learned from Covid pandemic in new report

By Megan Lim,
William TroopMary Louise Kelly
Published April 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Philip Zelikow about the forthcoming report "Lessons Learned From Covid War: An Investigative Report" by the Covid Crisis Group.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Megan Lim
William Troop
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly