Group outlines lessons learned from Covid pandemic in new report
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Philip Zelikow about the forthcoming report "Lessons Learned From Covid War: An Investigative Report" by the Covid Crisis Group.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Philip Zelikow about the forthcoming report "Lessons Learned From Covid War: An Investigative Report" by the Covid Crisis Group.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate