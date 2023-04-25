E. Jean Carroll's civil trial against former President Donald Trump begins
A civil trial against former President Donald Trump began Tuesday in Manhattan. Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in the 1990s.
Copyright 2023 NPR
