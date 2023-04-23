© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Recent shootings bring attention back to stand your ground laws

Published April 23, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT

In the wake of recent shootings, NPR's Adrian Florido speaks to Harvard Law professor Ronald Sullivan about the status of stand your ground laws across the country.

Copyright 2023 NPR