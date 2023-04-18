© 2023 WYPR
Mifepristone is on the market today, but that could change tomorrow

By Sarah McCammon
Published April 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT

With an administrative stay from the Supreme Court set to expire late Wednesday, the future of access to the abortion pill mifepristone is uncertain.

