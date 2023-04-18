© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How stand your ground laws have proliferated in the last decade

By Becky Sullivan
Published April 18, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT

Stand your ground laws have proliferated in the years since the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the Black teenage who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
See stories by Becky Sullivan