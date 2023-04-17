What we know about the shooting at a birthday party in Alabama
Details are trickling in following Saturday's mass shooting in Dadeville, Ala. Four people were killed and 28 others injured at a "Sweet 16" birthday party.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Details are trickling in following Saturday's mass shooting in Dadeville, Ala. Four people were killed and 28 others injured at a "Sweet 16" birthday party.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate