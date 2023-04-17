The results of the 127th Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon was held Monday and featured some of the world's best runners. All eyes were on one Kenyan in particular who has recorded several of the fastest marathon races ever.
Copyright 2023 GBH
The Boston Marathon was held Monday and featured some of the world's best runners. All eyes were on one Kenyan in particular who has recorded several of the fastest marathon races ever.
Copyright 2023 GBH
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate