A decade after the Boston Marathon bombing, first responders share their experience
Ten years ago, these first responders were strangers. Thrown together to save lives at the finish of the Boston Marathon, they became a family.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Ten years ago, these first responders were strangers. Thrown together to save lives at the finish of the Boston Marathon, they became a family.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate