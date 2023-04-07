After six decades, a water treaty between India and Pakistan is in trouble
There's trouble facing a six-decade-old treaty that divides six rivers between bitter rivals India and Pakistan. Experts fear conflict if it unravels.
Copyright 2023 NPR
There's trouble facing a six-decade-old treaty that divides six rivers between bitter rivals India and Pakistan. Experts fear conflict if it unravels.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate