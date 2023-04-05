What Bukele's pride in El Salvador's pet hospital says about the controversial leader
El Salvador's president takes great pride in his country's state of the art pet hospital. But what does this say about his brand of leadership?
Copyright 2023 NPR
El Salvador's president takes great pride in his country's state of the art pet hospital. But what does this say about his brand of leadership?
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate