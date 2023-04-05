© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Bukele's pride in El Salvador's pet hospital says about the controversial leader

By Eyder Peralta
Published April 5, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT

El Salvador's president takes great pride in his country's state of the art pet hospital. But what does this say about his brand of leadership?

Copyright 2023 NPR

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta