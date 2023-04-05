Republicans have North Carolina House supermajority after Rep. Tricia Cotham switch
Republicans in the North Carolina House now have a supermajority after Rep. Tricia Cotham switched from the Democratic party to the GOP.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Republicans in the North Carolina House now have a supermajority after Rep. Tricia Cotham switched from the Democratic party to the GOP.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate