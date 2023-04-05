© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Extrapolations' portrays what's at stake for our planet over the next few decades

Published April 5, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT

The new fictional TV show “Extrapolations” avoids the Hollywood tendency to tell climate stories about the end of the world, instead focusing instead on the near future we’ll have to live through first.

NPR’s Chloe Veltman explores how the eight-part series attempts to walk the line between fiction and scientific fact to tell the story of what’s at stake for our planet over the next few decades.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.