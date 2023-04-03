© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Keeping that same energy: Why Black women ball players are criticized differently

By Jason Fuller,
Adrian FloridoJustine Kenin
Published April 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT

NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Bill Rhoden of ESPN's Andscape about the double standards baked into basketball culture and women's sports.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Jason Fuller
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
See stories by Justine Kenin