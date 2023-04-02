© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR takes a look at its story corrections

Published April 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT

Sometimes mistakes can happen when reporting on big stories, especially when it involves numbers. NPR takes a look at some of the mistakes we've made and how to avoid them in the future.

Copyright 2023 NPR