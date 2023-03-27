© 2023 WYPR
Six are dead following a shooting a school in Nashville

By Joe Hernandez
Published March 27, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT

Three children and three adults are dead following a shooting this morning at a school in Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities say the shooter was killed by police.

