Six are dead following a shooting a school in Nashville
Three children and three adults are dead following a shooting this morning at a school in Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities say the shooter was killed by police.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Three children and three adults are dead following a shooting this morning at a school in Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities say the shooter was killed by police.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate