Encore: The number of Black video game developers is small, but strong
Even though only 5% of those working in video game development identify as Black, Black gamers and developers have had a significant impact on the industry.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Even though only 5% of those working in video game development identify as Black, Black gamers and developers have had a significant impact on the industry.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate