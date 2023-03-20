The story of one man who was diagnosed with colon cancer at age 35
Colon cancer is rising in younger adults. If you are in your 20s, 30s or 40s, you need to know the signs to watch for and when to seek screening or treatment.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Colon cancer is rising in younger adults. If you are in your 20s, 30s or 40s, you need to know the signs to watch for and when to seek screening or treatment.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate