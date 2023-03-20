© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The story of one man who was diagnosed with colon cancer at age 35

By Allison Aubrey
Published March 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT

Colon cancer is rising in younger adults. If you are in your 20s, 30s or 40s, you need to know the signs to watch for and when to seek screening or treatment.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Allison Aubrey
Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Allison Aubrey