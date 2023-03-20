© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's another mass layoff announcement from the tech sector — this time from Amazon

By Andrea Hsu
Published March 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT

Amazon announced an additional 9,000 layoffs, citing economic uncertainty. The e-commerce company has already eliminated 18,000 positions.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Andrea Hsu
Andrea Hsu is NPR's labor and workplace correspondent.
See stories by Andrea Hsu