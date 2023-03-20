It's another mass layoff announcement from the tech sector — this time from Amazon
Amazon announced an additional 9,000 layoffs, citing economic uncertainty. The e-commerce company has already eliminated 18,000 positions.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Amazon announced an additional 9,000 layoffs, citing economic uncertainty. The e-commerce company has already eliminated 18,000 positions.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate