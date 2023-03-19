UBS rescues Credit Suisse in deal brokered by Swiss government
Swiss bank Credit Suisse was purchased by a rival Swiss bank UBS today for roughly $3 billion in an emergency deal that likely saved Credit Suisse from going bust.
Copyright 2023 NPR
