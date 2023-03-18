© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unpacking this week's bank panic

Published March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT

NPR's Pien Huang speaks with the Brookings Institution's David Wessel about the week's economic news, including the panic that took over the banking industry after the fall of Silicon Valley Bank.

Copyright 2023 NPR