© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why customer service ratings are getting worse

Published March 15, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with former customer service executive Amas Tenumah, author of Waiting for Service, on recent surveys showing Americans' dissatisfaction at record highs.

Copyright 2023 NPR